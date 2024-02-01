Legendary Director Spike Lee Is Looking For An Intern At Morgan State University

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University is partnering with legendary director Spike Lee to launch students’ careers in the film industry.

Lee’s production company, 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, and talent firm The Gersh Agency partnered with Morgan State’s School of Global Journalism and Communication to launch the eight-week internship for a lucky student.

According to the university, the selected intern will go to either Los Angeles or New York City and will work alongside producers to study the facets of film production.

“This is an incredible opportunity for SGJC and our students,” Jackie Jones, dean of the School of Global Journalism and Communication, said in a statement. “We look forward to a successful and lasting partnership.”

The program aims to prepare the student to land a full-time job in the film industry after graduating and is an offshoot of Lee’s inaugural Spike Fellows Program.

Details for applying to the program were not immediately available but we will update when more is provided!

