Louis Vuitton may be in talks with yet another game-changing creative. Salehe Bembury has been hinting that he is working with the luxury brand.
As spotted on Hypebeast the New York City native continues to show the world that his magic touch isn’t a stroke of luck. Lately, Salehe has shared his travels throughout Europe via his Instagram account. While the majority of the visuals are shots of local architecture, his meals, random product shots, and selfies, he has made it clear he has been in the mix with the French label. In one Instagram Story, he paid a visit to the Four System Group, a factory that has produced footwear for Louis Vuitton in the past.
Salehe is seen checking out raw materials and the staff’s production process. The bigger easter egg is a photo he snapped with Mathias Patillon, LV’s Head of Footwear Design, who most recently launched the very hyped Louis Vuitton Timberland collaboration. Patillon is also responsible for the furry Footprint Low Boot and 408 Trainer, which he curated alongside the late great Virgil Abloh.
In 2021, LeBron James‘ UNINTERRUPTED appointed Salehe Bembury as their Creative Director for their apparel division. He also serves as the Creative Director on Crocs’ Pollex Pod. Louis Vuitton has yet to confirm any of the speculation.
Salehe Bembury Hints At Potential Collaboration With Louis Vuitton was originally published on cassiuslife.com
