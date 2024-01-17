The Book of Clarence’s Jeymes Samuel and LaKeith Stanfield on Ryan Cameron Uncensored

The Book of Clarence’s Jeymes Samuel and LaKeith Stanfield join Ryan Cameron Uncensored to give the inside scoop on the new film. In the words of Samuels, “we deserve a movie like this!”

This biblical comedy-drama is described by IMBD as the story of a man “struggling to find a better life and [is] captivated by the power of the rising Messiah, [then] soon risks everything to carve a path to a divine existence.”

“Our ancestors fought for us to have choice, to have freedom, and be able to express the way we can. We owe it to them…Some people ain’t got time to actualize their goals…[they] have to spend time surviving everyday, like Clarence…so I want to speak truth and life into those characters ,” lead actor LaKeith Stanfield, who plays two roles in the film, said.

Director Samuels, also known as The Bullitts, emphasizes the necessity for black representation in media, especially on the big screen.

“I thinks it’s important for using to go to the cinema and watch ourselves in these settings and accept it…all too often we’re told that [in] period pieces, we have to be slaves or subservient. We’re not used to seeing ourselves in other environments, so it was a joy to be able to do that,” he said.

Catch The Book of Clarence in a theatre near you!

