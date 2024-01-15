Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is still celebrating her birthday and reminding us why she’s that girl.

After shutting down the internet earlier this week for her official 53rd birthday on January 11, the queen of hip hop and R&B shook us up once again when she took to Instagram to show off her fit and fine body. While spending time at the beach, Blige rocked a barely there string bikini and frolicked in the ocean. She had her melanin on full display during her beach photo shoot and gave us body goals with her toned legs and washboard abs.

The beauty wore her platinum blonde tresses in long braids and rocked them in two high ponytails. With a glass of champagne in hand, Blige was all smiles as she enjoyed her birthday weekend in the sun.

“Keep going!!! ,” the entertainer captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Go, Mary! Go, Mary!

We’re just loving this glow on the songstress. And her millions of IG followers certainly agree, leaving over three thousand comments and 142 thousand likes on the post. “Auntie is fine fine ” one of Blige’s followers wrote underneath the photo set while another chimed in with, “So fine. Been fine. Still Fine… SHEESH!!!”

There is absolutely no doubt that Mary J. Blige just keeps better with age! And at 53 years old, she’s more in touch with her beauty, confidence, vibe, and sexiness than ever before!

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below!

DON’T MISS…

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Believes Her Aunt Would Have Survived Her Battle With Breast Cancer If She Got Diagnosed Earlier

Mary J. Blige Is Fit And Fine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com