Digital Dash: Jeezy Gives The Co-Sign To Lil Tecca

While he doesn’t bear the “young” in front of his rap moniker anymore, hip-hop veteran Jeezy is definitely still youthful both in spirit and the way he’s managed to stay relevant in the game for almost 20 years and counting.

That’s why he was the perfect candidate to help us kick off “Digital Dash,” where we do our digital diligence to help better bridge the gap between the hip-hop generations.

Today, Southern rap’s residential Snowman takes a listen to 21-year-old New York native emcee, Lil Tecca.

We had Jeezy take a listen to Lil Tecca’s summer 2023 banger “500lbs,” the second single lifted off his semi-self-titled third studio album, TEC. The track, which has seen modest success on Billboard so far with a current peak at #51 on the Hot 100 and top 20 status on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at #14, has even managed to break the top 40 in both New Zealand and Canada.

Let’s hope we can foster a collaboration in the very near future between these two — fingers crossed!

See what Jeezy had to personally say about Lil Tecca below on “Digital Dash”: