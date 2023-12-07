Hot and Trending: TV Legend Dies, Diddy Troubles, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Get the rundown: Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Alleges Diddy Spiked Women’s Drinks, Diddy and Two Other Men Are Accused of Gang Raping A 17-Year-Old Diddy Releases Statement Denying All Allegations Against Him, TV Legend Norman Lear Passes Away at age 101, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: