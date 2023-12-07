Hot and Trending: TV Legend Dies, Diddy Troubles, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown: Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Alleges Diddy Spiked Women’s Drinks, Diddy and Two Other Men Are Accused of Gang Raping A 17-Year-Old Diddy Releases Statement Denying All Allegations Against Him, TV Legend Norman Lear Passes Away at age 101, and more!
