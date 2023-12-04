Hot and Trending: Columbus Short, Deion Sanders, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the rundown: Columbus Short says Diddy allegedly “tried him”, Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds split, Jeannie Mai claims Jeezy cheated, Beyonce tops the box office, and more!

