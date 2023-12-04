Hot and Trending: Columbus Short, Deion Sanders, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown: Columbus Short says Diddy allegedly “tried him”, Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds split, Jeannie Mai claims Jeezy cheated, Beyonce tops the box office, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven't Aged Well
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again
-
Is Lenny Kravitz Invited To The Cookout? Rock Icon's Black Media Support Complaint Sparks Debate
-
15 Black Movie Soundtracks As Good As The Film Itself