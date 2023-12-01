Beyoncé Rocks An Alaïa Hooded Crop Top During Outing With Hubby Jay-Z

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé may be known for her hot couture Renaissance costumes, but Queen Bey kept it “Cozy” and sleek look during a recent outing with her hubby, Jay-Z. Beyonce’s Alaia hooded crop top is super trendy. The Grammy Award-winning singer, who is currently on tour celebrating the upcoming release of her highly anticipated Renaissance film, sported elegance and flair as she rocked a white Alaïa hooded crop top styled with a pair of sweat pants, according to a photo carousel shared to the mother of three’s Instagram account Nov. 29.

Bey complemented the comfy look with a white lapel neck coat and blazer along with heels and a statement bag. One picture captured the star happily posing for a few pics with Jay-Z as he donned an all-black ensemble.

Beyonce Alaïa crop top is a vibe

As previously reported, on Saturday, the Houston, Texas native looked like a million bucks when she attended the world premiere for her highly anticipated documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

The star, 42, rocked long platinum blonde hair and a chrome Donatella Versace gown to the star-studded event, which was held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Kelly Rowland, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Tyler Perry were some of the celebrity A-listers who attended the premiere.

Beyoncé will take fans behind-the-scenes of her sold-out international tour when Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce hits theaters Dec. 1. According to the film’s synopsis, the singer will give fans an in-depth look into the journey of the Renaissance World Tour “from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

After she dropped the trailer earlier this month, Bey gave fans a sneak peek at more footage that will be shown inside the exciting documentary in an Instagram video published Dec. 24. Take a look below.

