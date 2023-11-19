Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is serving! Over the weekend, the actress shut Instagram down when she shared a photo dump of herself showing off her killer curves in an all black look. The sexy, body-con dress fit her like a glove and featured lace detailing at the arms and around the dress’s hem. She wore a black bodysuit underneath and black platform pumps to add to the monochromatic slay.

As for her hair, Palmer wore a slicked back bun with sleek edges, dainty earrings, and oversized gold bracelets to make the look even more chic. The beauty kept her makeup elegant and natural, rocking a nude lip and dramatic mink eyelashes to round out her effortless style.

The proud mother took to the social media platform to remind her followers that she’s still THAT girl and uploaded a multi photo carousel of herself modeling the sexy look from all angles. In the first photo, Palmer sat pretty as she served face and showed off her accessories. In the next photo, the Big Boss gave us a serious pose that looked like it was straight out of a fashion magazine. In the last photo, she showed off the stunning dress from the back as she walked up a flight of stairs and looked over her shoulder and directly into the camera. Work it, girl!

Check out the jaw dropping photo set below.

“Gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “radiant,” were among the many words dropped underneath the photos as fans and followers completely ate this look up. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!

We just love her incredible style and her gorgeous glow. What do you think about her latest look?

Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Jaw Dropping Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com