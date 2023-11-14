The Nightly Spirit: Maurette Brown-Clark Talks New Album And Her ‘Lingering’ Longevity

Not many people can say they’ve lasted in the game of gospel for 25 years and counting. Then again, not many can boast the voice of Maurette Brown-Clark that’s been singing for the people ever since her grand debut in 1998 with How I Feel.

After releasing just four albums in the past two-and-a-half decades, the vocal goddess is back in a big way with new music in the form of her just-released fifth studio album, He Loves Me. The project was preceded by an infectious lead single titled “I See Good.”

Darlene McCoy was one of the lucky few that got a chance to attend a listening session for the new album, and it led Maurette Brown-Clark straight here to The Nightly Spirit studios for a brief one-on-one. From discussing the LP’s singles to coming up with a great word to describe her decades-spanning longevity, the conversation was a pure love fest from all angles.

Watch Maurette Brown-Clark above on The Nightly Spirit With Darlene McCoy, and stream her new album, He Loves Me, on all DSPs and gospel music outlets.