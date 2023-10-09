Roland Martin Gives His Take On The Middle East Conflict

With his longstanding reputation as a seasoned journalist in the world of Black media, and just being the beloved former host of NewsOne Now in general, it’s safe to say that Roland Smith is a man that knows a thing a two about what’s going on in the world of current affairs.

That’s why it was such an honor that he called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to speak with his good golf buddy for a clear breakdown of the crisis of war and conflict happening right now over in the Middle East.

Making time just before the big election town hall today in Virginia Beach (seen above) for his Black Star Network web series, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Parr and Martin discussed some of the who, what, how and why questions that many people across the world are asking in an effort to figure out something that even Marvin Gaye couldn’t get to the bottom of: what’s going on?

Listen to Roland Smith speak on the Middle East crisis above on the Russ Parr Morning Show