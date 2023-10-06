All Hell Has Broken Loose In The U.S. House | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

All hell has broken loose in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthy with help from members of his own Republican party was removed as the Speaker of the House. With the coveted seat empty, what the heck is going on?

Is this a clown show? Armstrong Williams tells Russ Parr “Well, it’s not a clown show for Americans that are suffering.” Williams continues, saying, “You know, Jim Jordan is endorsed by Trump last night, which tells me that Trump is in bed with Matt Gaetz and influencing him.”

What part do the Democrats play in this? Williams is a bit confused. “I don’t know why the Democrats would side with these Republicans to oust Kevin McCarthy when they got a budget deal and yet they’re going to deal with someone who’s pushing the impeachment hearings, is pushing the January 6’ers, in bed with Donald Trump. And Donald Trump wants to blow up the Congress now.”

“And I just think that’s what’s going on in this country on both sides, the Republicans and Democrats are just very detrimental to the American way of life and our governance.”

Haunting words from Williams.

A huge breaking news story last night when ABC News reported that Donald Trump shared nuclear submarine secrets with an Australian billionaire.

Get Williams and Parr’s thoughts on this and more in this week’s “What’s Your Point.”

