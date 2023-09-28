Baltimore police confirmed overnight that Jason Billingsley, the man suspected in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere was arrested.
Billingsley, a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was released last October, was taken into custody after 11 p.m. at a train station in Bowie.
RELATED: $6,000 Reward Offered For Information That Leads To An Arrest Of Man Wanted In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere
Reports state the suspect is also connected to an arson in West Baltimore last week that left a man and woman critically injured, and a 5-year-old child hospitalized.
A $6,000 reward was offered Wednesday for information that led to the arrest of Billingsley.
Baltimore Police will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Jason Billingsley, Man Suspected In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere, Has Been Arrested appeared first on 92 Q.
Jason Billingsley, Man Suspected In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere, Has Been Arrested was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Steve Harvey Extends Grace After Shirley Strawberry Apology For Leaked Phone Calls Bad-Mouthing His Wife
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Can't We All Just Get Along? Black Sitcom Feuds That Broke Up Our Favorite TV Families
-
Who Is Kayla Nicole? Travis Kelce’s Beautiful Black Ex-Girlfriend
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
These Celebs Endorse Copper-Colored Hair For The Fall Season