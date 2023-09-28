Listen Live
Jason Billingsley, Man Suspected In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere, Has Been Arrested

Published on September 28, 2023

$6,000 Reward Offered For Information That Leads To An Arrest Of Man Wanted In The Murder Of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere.

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore Police / Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore police confirmed overnight that Jason Billingsley, the man suspected in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere was arrested.

Billingsley, a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was released last October, was taken into custody after 11 p.m. at a train station in Bowie.

Reports state the suspect is also connected to an arson in West Baltimore last week that left a man and woman critically injured, and a 5-year-old child hospitalized.

A $6,000 reward was offered Wednesday for information that led to the arrest of Billingsley.

Baltimore Police will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m.

