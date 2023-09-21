Megan Thee Stallion Didn’t Know The Internet Was Talking About Her and Justin Timberlake Because She Deleted Social Media

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t know an interaction between her and Justin Timberlake at the 2023 VMAs went viral because the Bongos rapper deleted all social media networks off her phone. In a new interview with ET, Megan reveals she is in a “fresh” space after going through life-changing experiences.

“I’ve just gone through so much and I’m so at a point where I don’t care about a lot of stuff,” she happily explained. “I’m just so comfortable with myself. I’m like at this point girl, what’s the worst that can happen? I’m into taking risks right now,” she continued. “I don’t have any apps on my phone. I don’t have any social media on my phone. So I have no idea what’s happening half of the time. The whole JT thing, I didn’t even know that had happened.”

Megan The Stallion Justin Timberlake Beef

Megan is referring to a viral clip of her and JT meeting in passing, at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards. Fans made negative assumptions about the meeting that showed Megan talking with her hands to the “Cry Me A River” artist, who had made headlines for reuniting with N’ Sync. According to Megan, what really went down was she still had in her “in-ears” and couldn’t hear JT who said, “It’s so nice to meet you.” Megan replied, “No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.”

Fast-forward a few hours and the two had a formal meeting and snapped a photo to dispel any rumors. In addition to not knowing what was going on with the whole JT thing, Megan revealed she is making music that “feels good” to her. Which is easy to do since she is on a social media break and uninfluenced by what other artists are doing.

Megan is promoting her partnership with Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot and their Flamin’ Hot University initiative. According to a press release, “Megan is giving back to students at her alma mater Texas Southern University (TSU), an HBCU based in Houston. Proceeds from the exclusive merchandise collection will go towards establishing a scholarship fund to help alleviate student loan debt for graduating seniors at TSU. The collection , created by streetwear designer Melody Ehsani and endorsed by Megan, features six exclusive items including a Stallion Varsity Jacket and Hot Girl Club Sweater, available while supplies last.”

The lover of hot chips told ET, “You will learn how to be a hottie, you will learn how to authentically be yourself and you will learn all the bomb Flamin’ Hot recipes that you’ll probably be making in your dorm room at 2 a.m.”

Despite being off social media, Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping fans updated with her health journey including a viral video of her showing off her flat stomach and bongos.

Glad to see Megan thriving after all she’s been through. We love that for her!

Megan Thee Stallion Didn’t Know The Internet Was Talking About Her and Justin Timberlake Because She Deleted Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com