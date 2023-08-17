Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More!

Alfredas runs down all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She runs down the latest updates on Common, Morgan Freeman, and More!
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister For Saving His Life Amid Health Scare: “Without You I Would Not Be Here”
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words