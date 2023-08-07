My First Time: SleazyWorld Go Walks Us Through His Debut Viral Success

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not the easiest feat to achieve a hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Sure, acts like Mariah Carey and Rihanna make it look like a breeze, but the average artist doesn’t always possess the vocal prowess of the former and/or viral beauty of the latter.

25-year-old burgeoning rap star SleazyWorld Go is neither a Barbadian billionaire nor does he have an iconic five-octave vocal range — well, not to our knowledge! — but he did in fact have a viral hit last year when Lil Baby jumped on the remix to his fan-favorite Where the Shooters Be single, “Sleazy Flow.”

For this week’s “My First Time,” SleazyWorld Go walks us through what it was like having viral success on the charts for the very first time in 2022. Considering the fact that he only began his rap career in 2020 following an unfortunate three-year jail stint, his progress in the game is nothing short of impressive.

Watch SleazyWorld Go explain how his road to the top began with “Sleazy Flow” in our latest segment of “My First Time”: