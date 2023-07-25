Back On The Ballot! Urban ONE Casino Project Approved For Richmond Voters This November

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Urban ONE Casino Project — you might also know it simply as “RVA Casino” or “ONE Casino” for short — has caused much conversation between supporters and naysayers alike since it first became a possibility for Richmonders back in 2021.

While voters initially chose against the casino’s construction in a close race of 39,824 “no” votes versus 37,999 “yes” votes, it now looks like the catchy chorus of Aaliyah’s number 1 hit “Try Again” will soon go into play down in VA now that the Virginia Lottery approved a preliminary application from Richmond and RVA Entertainment Holdings to put the proposal back on the city’s ballot this November.

Although ONE Casino promises tiers of entertainment, premium lodging to promote tourism and employment in the Black community by a Black-owned media giant — shameless plug! — there’s still a good amount of locals who believe the multimedia haven could have negative results for Richmond, including increased traffic to the area and the overall promotion of gambling.

Take a look at what Mayor Levar Stoney had to say in response to the ballot approval for ONE Casino below, via NBC 12:

“I am excited to see the Virginia Lottery and the Richmond Circuit Court approve the referendum for a Richmond destination resort and entertainment venue that will provide 1,300 good-paying jobs and an estimated $30 million in annual revenue to tackle our community’s greatest needs. Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of Southside for years to come.”

In case you need a brief reminder of what ONE Casino is hoping to provide, see below for the shortlist:

Luxury hotel with resort amenities, including pool, spa, fitness center, etc.

Live entertainment and conference venues

High-end dining

Table games, slots, and a sportsbook

55-acre park and green space

Will you vote “YES” to ONE Casino in November, Richmond? Let us know your thoughts!