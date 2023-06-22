‘XXL’ Reveals 2023 Freshman Class, Ice Spice Was Too Busy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

XXL has just revealed its Freshman Class for 2023, and while many faces are familiar and well-deserving of the honors, one particular popular artist was noticeably absent and everyone’s wondering why.

On Wednesday (June 21), XXL magazine revealed their take on this year’s up-and-coming stars of tomorrow and they are as follows:

Finesse2tymes

Lola Brooke

Rob49

Fridayy

GloRilla

2Rare

SleazyWorld Go

Central Cee

Real Boston Richey

Luh Tyler

TiaCorine

DC The Don

Interestingly enough, 2022/23 breakout star, Ice Spice wasn’t included in this year’s anticipated freshman class. And while one would figure it’s because she doesn’t need the publicity at this point of her young and hot career, it’s really because she was too busy to make a commitment to being featured in it, allegedly. TMZ is reporting that the Bronx sensation turned down the invitation due to the massive amount of work she’s been taking on as of late and just couldn’t find the time to carve out to join her fellow rap rookies for the honors.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop … Ice had to decline a spot on the annual magazine cover after she started getting blitzed with festival bookings, and feature requests … making it difficult to lock in for the Freshman requirements.

As we told you, Ice is literally the hottest rookie in rap at the moment … earning a billion Spotify streams in just half the year and recording Top 10 hits with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Pinkpantheress. She’s also secured a “Teen Vogue” cover and is scheduled for Wireless Fest in the UK, Broccoli City Fest in D.C, Blockfest in Finland, and Made in America in Philly — all of the shows coming this summer!!!

Ice Spice’s career is on fire right now, so we can’t blame her for not being able to make XXL’s freshman feature. That would’ve been a big boom for their cover had she been able to make the shoot, though.Check out XXL’s video for their Freshman Class of 2023 below, and let us know who you think will be making a name for themselves in the future in the comments section below.

