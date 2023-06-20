What’s Juneteenth Really About? | The Amanda Seales Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

4:45 Biden Has Announced That Live Nation, And Ticketmaster Have Pledged To Give Us Consumers The Ability To See The Full Price Of Tickets Up Front

9:14 Memphis Grizzlies Star, Ja Morant Has Been Suspended For 25 Games After Being Caught On Camera With A Gun For The Second Time.

13:36 Mingleesimmons Wished Her Mother #KimoraLeeSimmons A Happy Father’s Day

18:14 60 Second Headlines Story 1 The 2 Tennessee Democratic Lawmakers That Were Expelled The State Legislature For Their Protests Of Gun Violence Have Both Won A Special Primary Election Story 2: Air Conditioning Is Coming To UPS… The Country’s Largest Delivery Service. Is Finally Adding Air Conditioning To Their Delivery Trucks. Story 3: After A 13 Year Run, Michael Jordan Has Agreed To Sell His Majority Ownership Of The Charlotte Hornets. STORY 4: DC Young Fly’s Late Partner, Jacky Oh’s… Cosmetic Line, J. Nova Collection, Is In High Demand After Her Death. Story 5: A New Report Finds That Early Birds Tend To Live Longer Than Night Owls. Night Owls Reportedly Have Higher Rates Of Consumption Of Alcohol And Smoking.

19:57 Happy Birthday! Lionel Richie Actress, Serayah Mcneil Actress, Tika Sumpter

23:12 Yesterday Was Juneteenth Day And Most Of Us Know That It’s A Celebration Of The Ending Of Slavery. But, It’s Important To Know The True History Behind The Holiday.

27:19 A Group Of Cowboys And Cowgirls Are Building A New Juneteenth Tradition At Rodeo In Portland

31:56 Big Up, Let Down BIG UP – Thank You To Everyone Who Came Out To My Smart Funny And Black – Juneteenth Jam In Nashville! I Hosted 2 Free Shows Over The Weekend. LET DOWN – All The People Who Scooped Up All The Tickets But Did Not Show Up For The Show.

39:13 On This Day Back In 1960: Harry Belafontae Became The First African American To Win An Emmy Award. He Won It For Outstanding Variety Or Musical Performance… For His Work In – The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Harry Belafonte

41:30 What Happened When A Neighborhood In Brooklyn Decided To Police It Self?

47:01 Quavo & Offset Came Together For Take Off’s Birthday.

53:43 how Black Do You Feel?

56:14 It’s Time To Listen, Learn And Laugh… With The Word Of The Day… The Word Of The Day Is: Indomitable

59:00 Politicians Say The Darndest Things

