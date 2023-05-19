Baby Alert: Congratulations to Pastors JJ and Trina Hairston They are About to be Grandparents

Congratulations to Pastors JJ and Trina Hairston as they celebrate their son, James and his beautiful wife, Mian who’s having a baby girl! JJ posted:
So the secret is out… our baby is having a baby. It feels like just yesterday I watched @trinahairston give birth to our son @jamesiv____ , and now he and our Minnie @miiannnnnn are having a baby of their own!
I’d rather that you don’t ask me how I feel about it in person because I just might embarrass myself and cry in front you. So to avoid the shame I’ll say here that I’m extremely overjoyed, overwhelmed, choked up, proud, and absolutely full of love for our new baby girl!
Here we grow again….
#FamilyFirst #HairstonsForever[/pull quote]
Mian’s parents are artists and worship leaders, Michael and Cherlyn White, whose serves currently at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church in Calverton, MD.
Congratulations Family!!!
