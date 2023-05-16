Due to the pandemic, many people have not had their recommended cancer screenings. In this interview, Karen Clark and Dr. Angelo D. Moore, Assistant Director of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity (COEE) at Duke Cancer Institute, discuss the importance of getting early screenings and the outcomes.
Duke Cancer Institute will also host free men’s health screenings June 3rd and 4th in Durham, where you can encourage the man in your life to get screened for cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.
Discussing Men’s Health with Dr. Angelo D. Moore of Duke Cancer Institute was originally published on foxync.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE