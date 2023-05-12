Kirk Franklin Releases a New Single “All Things” And We Got the Premiere on The Video Release

19-time GRAMMY winning artist, songwriter, music producer and television and film executive producer, Kirk Franklin, debuted a brand new single, “All Things.” Fresh off the heels of his critically acclaimed and commercially successful collaborative album with Maverick City Music, Kingdom Book One, the track marks the first solo song that the perennial hitmaker has released since his 2019 GRAMMY-winning album, LONG LIVE LOVE.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Written and produced by Franklin, the upbeat ode aims to remind listeners that with God all things are possible. The video for the song, which also premiered today, highlights the power of giving as Franklin displays random acts of kindness to strangers throughout the visual. He hopes that the song and video inspire people to believe that all things work together for the greater good. Franklin says,
“In spite of the challenges that come with life, I truly believe that with God we can overcome any obstacle. And by loving and helping others, we are actually helping ourselves.”
Also See: TV One Welcomes New Original Series With Kirk Franklin, “The One”
In addition to the release of “All Things,” Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin, will co-host a new dating series, The One, premiering on TV One on May 18, 2023 at 9/8c. Following that, he will host his popular Exodus Music & Arts Festival on May 20th & 21st at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX. The festival will feature other superstar artists including Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr, DOE, Natalie Grant, Koryn Hawthorne, Chandler Moore and Kierra Sheard Kelly.
READ MORE:
- Give Your Mom A Mother’s Day Gift Based on Her Love Language
- LaTocha Talks About Her Passion To Do Gospel and Inspirational Music
- Puff Daddy! Diddy Appointed As Head Of Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
- The Black Girls Social Club Conference Reinforces The Power Of Sisterhood
- Foot Locker Pledges $200M Investment Into The Black Community, $54M Already For 2021
- Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School
- Charles Barkley Surprises Spelman College With $1 Million Donation
- Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court Bench
- Live Nation Invests In Black-Owned Plant-Based Brand For Festivals & Venue Menus
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Kirk Franklin Releases a New Single “All Things” And We Got the Premiere on The Video Release was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed