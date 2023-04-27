The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘I’m Too Lazy For Two Men’ | Episode 117

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about girls and guys trips. It is getting warm outside and it is that time of the year where girls and guys trips start to happen. If you are in a relationship, what is the proper etiquette while you are on these trips? Lore’l and Claudi discuss how you should behave. And did you ever leave the right person and are now regretting your decision? Listen to see if Lore’l or Claudia Jordan ever left the love of their life. Also, Miss Lawrence joined The Undressing Room to talk about how we should look when we are stepping out this summer. And as you know, it goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.

