Praying for Jamie Foxx’s Recovery – Trending on the Timeline

https://youtube.com/shorts/7GfhTLQHBTc
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia a week after his daughter revealed that Jamie experienced a serious medical condition. Now a source with knowledge told CNN all this information on Monday, so let us keep Jamie Foxx in our prayers as he goes through this challenging time. But we are praying for his speedy recovery.
