Trending on The Timeline: Woman wins $4 million against R. Kelly

According to billboard, a woman by the name Heather Williams recently won a $4 million dollar judgment in a case against R Kelly, and she will receive that money from his royalty account with Sony Music thanks to the Illinois Supreme Court. But shout out to you, Heather.

