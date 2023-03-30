Trending on The Timeline: Woman wins $4 million against R. Kelly

https://youtube.com/shorts/sVPyabgFq5o
According to billboard, a woman by the name Heather Williams recently won a $4 million dollar judgment in a case against R Kelly, and she will receive that money from his royalty account with Sony Music thanks to the Illinois Supreme Court. But shout out to you, Heather.
