Trending on the Timeline: Frank Ocean Fans React to Coachella Performance

Coachella seemed like it was a wonderful time. All the artists did their thing, great performances, and all of that. But fans were very unhappy with Frank Ocean because they said his energy on stage was like he did not want to be there. It was chill. Reality check with Frank Ocean. This is how his vibe is. Now according to TMZ, they said that Frank Ocean had an ankle injury and that is why he could not really do too much or get busy on his face. I do not know where Frank Ocean y’all know with the Frank Ocean that I know it is supposed to be a Bard. Anyway, what is he supposed to be pop locking on the stage. Chill out.

Check out some Tweets about Frank Oceans Performance:

