Trending on The Timeline: Quavo Open to Making Gospel Music

https://youtube.com/shorts/L1SqA2RFvyc
According to Vibe Magazine, Quavo is open to making a gospel album. This is after he stared in a movie with Chloe Bailey called “Praise This” by the Peacock network. Quavo stated that he loves working with gospel artist and they “got it out the mud” just in a different lane. Would you listen to a gospel album by Quavo?
