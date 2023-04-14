Trending on The Timeline: Quavo Open to Making Gospel Music

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to Vibe Magazine, Quavo is open to making a gospel album. This is after he stared in a movie with Chloe Bailey called “Praise This” by the Peacock network. Quavo stated that he loves working with gospel artist and they “got it out the mud” just in a different lane. Would you listen to a gospel album by Quavo?

