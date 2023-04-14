Trending on The Timeline: FBI Warns About Public Charging Stations

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

https://youtube.com/shorts/2fXWTIxZw88

The FBI is warning consumers against using free public charging stations. They are saying that high jackers can high jack your computer from these public ports. They can put a certain software onto you laptop and phone that gives them access to your personal information. Now you know to be sure to charge all your devices before leaving your home to stay secure.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Watch More Trending on The Timeline:

Trending on The Timeline: Shanquella Robinson Investigation

Trending on the Timeline: Philadelphia Water Crisis