Trending on The Timeline: FBI Warns About Public Charging Stations

Published on April 14, 2023

The FBI is warning consumers against using free public charging stations. They are saying that high jackers can high jack your computer from these public ports. They can put a certain software onto you laptop and phone that gives them access to your personal information. Now you know to be sure to charge all your devices before leaving your home to stay secure.

