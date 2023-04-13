Trending on The Timeline: Shanquella Robinson Investigation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. officials have announced that they will not be pursuing criminal charges following the 2022 death of Shanquella Robinson. According to the Charlotte Observer the U.S. attorneys office shared that the FBI has concluded their investigation in Shanquella Robinson death. This is a sad situation. If you can recall previous reports, Shanquella took a trip with friends to Mexico and things went down hill for her during their vacation. A video was released following her death showing a physical altercation with Shanquella and her trip mate that lead to her death. The US opened investigations and now it seems that the case is closed. Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Read More

