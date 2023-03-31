Drizzy P Talks News Music, Touring, Mentorship from Lil Wayne

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne is hoping to strike a diamond in the rough with his newest signee. Broomall’s own Drizzy P has joined the Young Money record label and is looking to make an immediate impact. Drizzy P stopped through to chop it up with Mina Saywhat about his newest project 3 Sides, going on tour with Lil Wayne in a week, and what it’s like to have Lil Wayne as a mentor.

Drizzy P started his rap career at just 13 years old. His friends unknowingly gave him his stage name as he says he grew up with his friends just calling him Drizzy. “It just stuck with me and I was like ‘I don’t know what else to call myself so I’ll just do that’ and I just added the P for my last name”. Drizzy P said.

Coming up in the game, Drizzy P has released music independently under his own production Above Nothing, Connecting with hiis manager Geedy was huge for him as he credits Geedy for getting him where he is today being in the right place at the right time with the right connections.

Check out his single BETT

With his catchy hooks, melodic sound, and colorful lyricism, Drizzy P caught the attention of Young Money commissioner Lil Wayne. Once he connected with Lil Wayne and the Young Money crew, he felt like it was a dream come true. Having idolized Wayne and growing up listening to him, he finds it so surreal to be in the same room as the rap legend.

He says Lil Wayne is very involved in his musical production now and challenges him to be creative and step outside his comfort zone when creating his art. “He always pushes me to go outside the box and do different things,” Drizzy P told Mina.

“Everytime I’m in the studio he gives me beats that he knows I normally wouldn’t do and he’ll make me go like different directions on beats that I normally wouldn’t — He’ll listen to it and say ‘maybe you should put a bridge here or maybe move this verse over here and put the hook here’ it’s a blessing for sure” Drizzy P said.

Watch the full interview with Drizzy P and Mina Saywhat below

Drizzy P’s EP 3 Sides is out now, to listen to the project [CLICK HERE]

