March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Herodias which means “Heroic”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Matthew 14:3-12
Mark 6:14-29
Luke 3:19-20
Luke 9:7-9
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Herodias was a proud woman who used her daughter to manipulate her husband into doing her will. She acted arrogantly, from beginning to end, in complete disregard for the laws of the land. We reminded through her story that God gives us opportunities to repent and turn back to him.
Women of the Bible: Herodias was originally published on praisedc.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget