Women of the Bible: Herodias

Scriptures To Read Around Herodias’ Story

MARK 6:18-19 – For John had been saying to Herod, “It is not lauful for you to have your brother’s wife.” So Herodias nursed a grudge against John and wanted to kill him.

PSALM 32:5 – I acknowledged my sin to you and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD” and you forgave the guilt of my sin.

PSALM 103:10-12 – He does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.

ISAIAH 1:18 – Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Herodias’ story by reading Mark 6:14-29 and answering the questions below…

Note the different responses to John in verses 19-20. Whatdo these responses tell you about Herod and Herodias? How do you typically respond when confronted with a sin or failing? Do you get angry? Sulk? Listen to what the other person says, but without changing your behavior? Cry or feel hurt? Do whatever you can to please the other person? Face whatever is true in the other person’s rebuke? What are the signs in this story that power (control, getting her way) was important to Herodias? When has getting your way seemed highly important to you? What did you do to get your way? What were the consequences? What do you imagine it was like to be the daughter of Herodias?

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

