LaTocha sits down with Cheryl Jackson to talk about her passion to do Gospel and Inspirational Music. Her first gospel album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, will release April 7 on Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG.

The announcement comes with the lead single, “Stay With Me.” On the poignant, organ-laden ballad, LaTocha reveals the need for God’s love and mercy through the good and bad times.

“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music,” said LaTocha. “It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

Motown Gospel’s Co-Executive Director Monica Coates, added, “A hallmark of LaTocha’s successful career has been her love for gospel music and her strong personal connection to the Black church. I am excited for her fans—long-standing and new—to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”

The Invitation: A Conversation With God will contain 11 songs, including the newest, “Stay With Me.”

LaTocha Talks About Her Passion To Do Gospel and Inspirational Music was originally published on praisedc.com