LaTocha Talks About Her Passion To Do Gospel and Inspirational Music

LaTocha sits down with Cheryl Jackson to talk about her passion to do Gospel and Inspirational Music. Her first gospel album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, will release April 7 on Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG.
The announcement comes with the lead single, “Stay With Me.” On the poignant, organ-laden ballad, LaTocha reveals the need for God’s love and mercy through the good and bad times.
“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music,” said LaTocha. “It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”
Motown Gospel’s Co-Executive Director Monica Coates, added, “A hallmark of LaTocha’s successful career has been her love for gospel music and her strong personal connection to the Black church. I am excited for her fans—long-standing and new—to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”
The Invitation: A Conversation With God will contain 11 songs, including the newest, “Stay With Me.”
