March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Anna which means “Favor” or “Grace”
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Luke 2:22-38
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
From being married for seven years, as a widow Anna’s life revolved around prayer and fasting in the temple, devoting herself entirely to God. He was her only family, the temple was her home, and prayer was her occupation. From her dedication, Anna was privileged in being one of the first to bear witness to Jesus. If you long to see your Savior and experience his presence in your life, let Anna’s devotion encourage you.
Women of the Bible: Anna was originally published on praisedc.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir