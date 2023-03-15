Women of the Bible: Anna

Scriptures To Read Around Anna’s Story

JEREMIAH 7:23 – Obey me, and I will be your God and you will be my people. Walk

in all the ways I command you, that it may go well with you.

MICAH 6:8 – He has shown all you people what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.

ROMANS 12:10 – Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.

LUKE 2:27 – She never left the temple but worshiped night and day, fasting and praying.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Anna’s story by reading Luke 2:22-38 and answering the questions below…

Simeon “was waiting for the consolation of Israel” (verse 25). Anna knew there were others in the temple “who were looking forward to the redemption of Jerusalem” (verse 38). These are references to the coming of the Messiah. What would it feel like to wait and hope like that for years and years? What do Simeon’s words tell you about Jesus’ mission? Why do you think so many people were hoping and praying for the Messiah? What does that say about how they viewed their lives? Describe Anna’s lifestyle (verse 37). What aspects of it seem attractive or foreign to you? What do you long for God to accomplish before you die? Or if you don’t long for anything, why do you suppose that’s the case?

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

