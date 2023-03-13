LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Many R&B artists often return to their roots with gospel music and LaTocha Scott of Xscape is opening up about why she decided to make the switch.

Scott recently signed with Motown and is sharing why she felt now was the right time to do so in her career.

“Where I come from, is from the church,” she shared. “So I wanted to go back to my roots to allow people to know, that was first for me.”

