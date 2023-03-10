Def Comedy Jam alum and “How to be a player” star Bill Bellamy stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry ahead of his new book “Top Billing.” Bill gave his thoughts on Chris Rock’s stand-up special on Netflix. The comedian also talked about why IG comedians may struggle in the stand-up arena. To see me teach Bill some new vocabulary, grab your glasses, and sip on this interview.
Bill Bellamy Talks Defends Chris Rock Stand Up, New Book, Social Media Comedians + More! was originally published on kysdc.com
