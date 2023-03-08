Dr. Johanna Fernandez, Jan Perry & Kmt Shockley l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The fight to free Mumia Abu-Jamal continues with Dr. Johanna Fernandez previewing a panel discussion on Mumia this weekend. Mumia has been imprisoned since 1982 and renewed efforts are underway to get him his freedom. Following Dr. Fernandez, former LA city councilwoman Jan Perry explains her work with the city’s homeless. Pan-African Educator Kmt Shockley will close out the programming by analyzing the attack on Black History and discussing his documentary, Cultural War, Focus on Black Youth.

