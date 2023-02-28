It’s Almost “Peak Bloom” Season! John Falcicchio Talks Cherry Blossom Tour

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost Cherry Blossom season and Washington, D.C. is embarking on a tour to spotlight one of its greatest treasures. On February 22nd, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced the Cherry Blossom Bus Tour. A four-day, five-city bus tour starting in Boston, followed by New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and ending in D.C.

“Cherry blossom season brings so much hope and joy to DC every spring, and we want more people to experience the beauty of our cherry blossoms,” said Mayor Bowser in a press release. “We love hosting visitors from around the world and across the nation, and this year our team is going on the road to help people plan their trip. But you don’t have to be on the bus to help us spread the word that DC is a fantastic place to spend your spring.”

John Falcicchio, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development joins to talk about the tour and how it all leads to Peak Bloom season. John tells Russ Parr “So there what we’re going to do when we get back to D.C. on March 1st at 11:00 AM at the Conrad Hotel, Mayor Bowser and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, They’re going to announce when Peak Bloom will be so that’s when people will be able to see the cherry blossoms in their fullness. That’s when people will be able to have those Instagram-able moments at the title basin, and that’ll be the very best time to visit Washington, DC this spring.

