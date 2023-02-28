This Friday (March 3), the world will be treated to a major theatrical experience in more ways than one when budding Young Black Hollywood actors Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan go head-to-head in the highly-anticipated new edition to the Rocky film franchise, Creed 3.
Thankfully, “GRIFF” was on board during a recent press junket for a quick round of questions with the two Hollywood heavyweights.
RELATED: Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film
The roles that both Majors and Jordan play in Creed 3 respectively have impacted their lives on multiple levels. From this being MBJ’s directorial debut to J. Majors displaying some serious emotion during a handful of pivotal scenes, “GRIFF” quickly found out that both these future silver screen legends are forever changed by the experience.
See “GRIFF” get off a quick fire round of questions with Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors below, and be sure to go see Creed 3 in theaters this Friday:
- Michael B. Jordan Talks Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’ | Watch Trailer
- ‘Creed 2’ Comes In #2 At The Box Office
- Tessa Thompson Says She Caught Michael B. Jordan Looking At Her Butt [Video]
Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Explain Their Life-Changing Roles In ‘Creed 3’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes