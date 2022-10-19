Michael B. Jordan Talks Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’ | Watch Trailer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*The trailer for the third film in the popular “Creed” franchise has dropped in which Michael B. Jordan both stars and directs.

The film will arrive in theaters on March 3, 2023, and serves as Jordan’s feature directorial debut. EUR attended a press conference with Jordan and the actor explained why he chose to use Adonis’s next story as his pathway into directing.

“I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else’s vision And having a character that I’ve played twice before, it’s been seven, eight years living with this guy,” he said. “So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world – through these characters and through this story,” Jordan explained.

“So I just felt like it was the right time. You know, I was talking to Ryan Coogler back when we were doing CREED I, and he was just like, It’s never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it, you know?”

Jordan added, “And he gave me a lot of encouragement. So I just felt like it was the right time for me.”

Here’s the official synopsis for “Creed III”: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Jordan stars in “Creed III” opposite Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

When asked by the moderator at the press conference on Oct. 17 what he was most nervous about when it came to figuring out how to bring the third iteration of this franchise to life, Jordan said he was most nervous about “connecting with people.”

“A lot of it was pulling from my own personal experience, you know, and other people that were close to me that I knew as well,” he said.

“I was nervous, you know, in my own head. You know, you’re creating and developing things and you’re working with the writer and stuff. You’re like, man, is this something that, you know, that people will, you know, will they f*ck with you? You know what I’m saying?” he explained.

“Like, that’s something that was going on in my head. But you know, telling the truth, you know, and being honest in storytelling is one of the greatest gifts, you know, that you can have and give. And through and through we just continued to tell the truth,” he added.

“So that was something that I was nervous about. But once we started filming and kind of getting into it, everything kind of fell to the side,” Jordan said.

Check out the official trailer for “Creed III” below.

