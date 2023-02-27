Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21st, in Cairo. You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we’re grateful,” R Productions, the event company behind the show shared in a statement on Facebook.
Now, some people believe the show was canceled due to outrage that recently sparked following Hart’s “Afrocentric” comment about Egyptian history. The 43-year-old star allegedly said that the ancient civilization was historically ruled by Black African royalty.
“We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?” Hart allegedly stated, according to the outlet.
Shortly after the news went viral, Egyptians flooded Twitter and Facebook with negative comments about Kevin Hart’s statement. This TikTok user explains it well.
Several Black American users rushed in to defend Hart’s stance, like California-based musician 3RDegree who wrote:
Where did the ancient Egyptians come from?
The ancient Egyptians were a diverse group of people who lived in the Nile River valley in what is now modern-day Egypt. While the ancient Egyptians did not identify themselves by race, they depicted themselves in art and literature with a range of skin tones, including dark brown and black.
Over the years, science has been able to make radical discoveries about the Eqypitans by examining the DNA sequences of mummies. According to Euro Scientist, several researchers suggest that many ancient Egyptians were closely related to parts of the Eastern Mediterranean and Near East which spans across areas of modern-day Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.
Archeologists have also linked Egyptian DNA to predominantly Black civilizations located in Sub-Saharan Africa. There is evidence to suggest that ancient Egyptians had genetic and cultural connections with neighboring regions of Africa, including Nubia and Sudan. It comes as no surprise given that Egypt was once called Kemet, the “land of the black people.” However, it is important to note that the concept of race as we understand it today did not exist in ancient Egypt.
Historians point to illustrations to gain a better look at ancient Egyptians
Still, scientific evidence and illustrations offer a better look at the genetic makeup of Egyptians who once roamed about the mighty country decades ago. Egyptian art often shows people donning various skin colors from rich mahogany to light brown.
According to The Collector, several archeologists have found evidence to suggest that powerful rulers like Maiherpri and the legendary Queen Nefertiti were Black.
Maiherpri (also spelled as May her Pre) was an ancient Egyptian official who lived during the 18th dynasty, around 1350 BCE. His name means “The Lion of His City,” and he was the Overseer of the Royal Harem, as well as a member of the elite of the time.
Maiherpri, who is particularly well-known for his stunningly preserved tomb that was discovered in the Valley of the Kings in 1899, had a darker skin complexion. Many researchers believe that he may have been Nubian or of Nubian descent.
Nefertiti, who was the queen of ancient Egypt during the 14th century BCE, was also identified as Black due to her rich dark skin tone. “According to contemporary Egyptologist Sigrid Hodel-Hoenes, her skin color was worshipped because it echoed the “color of both the fertile earth and the netherworld and death,” The Collector noted.
So all in all, it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of Egyptian civilization, but one thing is true. Eqypitans descended from different parts of Africa and neighboring countries, creating a cultural melting pot and a complex history.
SEE ALSO:
The History Of Black People With Blonde Hair
Ireland’s Earliest Inhabitants Were Black People With Blue Eyes
The post Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages appeared first on NewsOne.
Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages was originally published on newsone.com
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes