Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

American animal rights nonprofit organization PETA wants to help Rihanna ditch the fur.

TMZ is exclusively reporting PETA will gift Rihanna a new faux fur coat. After wearing a full-length fur coat to dinner, the organization extended the offer to the Apple Music Halftime Performer.

Per TMZ:

PETA fired off a letter, obtained by TMZ, to Rihanna’s team … saying they noticed her fur coat, then pled their case for switching to faux fur and offered up a faux fur coat.

In the letter, PETA’s senior vice president Lisa Lange cites Rihanna’s growing family, writing … “As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family. Please understand that this desire — this instinct even — is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur.”

Will Rihanna Take PETA Up On Its Offer?

PETA is offering to take any of the fur clothing Rihanna has in her closet and donate them to the survivors of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The organization argues those people truly need it to survive winter after losing everything in the natural disaster.

The organization will send Rihanna faux fur from Unreal Fur that they claim will help her “stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch.”

The Barbadian-born pop star has worn fur for years and has even received a PETA award for Fenty faux leather products.

It will be interesting to see if Rihanna does honor PETA’s request, but as well know, the Bad Gal does what she wants.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

PETA Gifts Rihanna A Full-Length Faux Fur Coat To Help Her Ditch Wearing Real Fur was originally published on cassiuslife.com