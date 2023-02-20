Serena And Venus Williams To Executive Produce Documentary About Unsung Story Behind 1971 Women’s World Cup

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams have continually used their platforms to spread awareness about the need for gender equity in sports. The sister duo is celebrating the unsung stories of trailblazers through the creation of a documentary about the 1971 Women’s World Cup, Variety reported.

The film—dubbed COPA 71—delves into the backstory of one of the most pivotal moments in sports history. During the summer of 1971, women’s soccer teams from around the globe gathered at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to compete. The banner event drew over 100,000 attendees. Denmark’s team triumphed over Mexico and took home the title.

Although the competition signified a chapter of progress in women’s sports, that tournament marked the last Women’s World Cup since the creation of FIFA in 1991, and it’s been an enshrouded element of sports history. The Williams sisters will bring this masked part of soccer’s past to light through COPA 71. The project—which they’re executive producing in collaboration with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios imprint—will feature rare footage from the competition.

“’Copa 71’ tells the story of one of the most inspirational and significant moments in women’s sports history,” Serena told Variety. “It’s an honor to partner with my sisters and Westbrook Studios to help bring this magical story to light, which has been buried for far too long.” Venus added she’s excited to “help elevate and empower fellow female athletes and their accomplishments, and to make sure these women have their voices heard through this inspiring documentary.”

The film will be directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay. The lineup of executive producers includes Serena and Venus’ sister Isha Price, New Black Films’ Alex Holmes, and Westbrook Studios’ Jon Mone. Jannat Gargi, Victoria Gregory, and Anna Godas will serve as producers. There’s no word on when the project will be released.

News about the documentary comes a few years after Serena became part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City team.

