Watch Trailer: Ne-Yo’s Controlling His Narrative In Upcoming Documentary ‘Ne-Yo: In My Own Words’

Three-time Grammy award winning artist Ne-Yo is releasing a short documentary titled “Ne-Yo: In My Own Words.” The documentary will explore his journey as a successful R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Watch the trailer and read more about his upcoming documentary inside.

Ne-Yo has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, Ne-Yo has an impressive collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

“Ne-Yo: In My Own Words” is a short documentary about Ne-Yo’s journey to making his first album, balancing his career with family life, and reflecting on the challenges of 2020. It features intimate interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and poignant reflections on the importance of family and the events that have shaped his life and the world. The film offers a unique and personal look at the musician’s story of determination and perseverance.

“I realize that I was going to do music at nine years old,” Ne-Yo opens the trailer, highlighting his thoughtful dedication to music.

It’s obvious that the singer and songwriter has always had an extreme passion for music. Ne-Yo has studied since his adolescence, and he continues to lend his pen to the great voices of today.

The proof is in the work. Three of Ne-yo’s albums have entered SoundScan’s Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. Ne-Yo has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

Ne-Yo is no stranger to the film and television industry with credits including NBC’s World of Dance, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas’ Red Tails, The Wiz Live! and Starz’ Step Up: High Water. Most recently, Ne-Yo released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, which boasts singles “Handle Me Gently,” “Don’t Love Me,” and “You Got The Body.”

Watch the trailer for Ne-Yo’s upcoming documentary “Ne-Yo: In My Own Words” below:

Watch Trailer: Ne-Yo’s Controlling His Narrative In Upcoming Documentary ‘Ne-Yo: In My Own Words’ was originally published on globalgrind.com