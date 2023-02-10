Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer

Behind every great rapper is a crew in place to keep the star grounded while also helping to develop a respectable rap collective.

Chart-topping emcee 21 Savage has Slaughter Gang to hold him down, and a standout from the crew outside of the “Rockstar” rapper himself is the equally talented Lil Harold.

RELATED: Latto Talks Shift Into Film And Future Empire: “Music Won’t Last Forever”

We were thrilled to have the Atlanta native stop by POTC recently just before releasing his new mixtape, After The Curse. He also gave Incognito and DJ Misses a quick breakdown of his future career plans, in addition to coming to terms with his place as an ATL street legend and, yes, even who his favorite dancer from the infamous club circuit is. You might even be surprised by his infatuation with “The Puerto Rican Princess!”

Watch Lil Harold speak on it all via Posted On The Corner below: