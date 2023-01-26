Lauren London Wears A Cute Little Black Dress To ‘The Night Show’

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Lauren London and Jonah Hill didn’t start off on the right foot when they first met on the set of Netflix’s You People.

On Jan. 25, the model and actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared a funny story about how she and Hill first met during the early stages of the film’s production. According to London, their first interaction almost turned sour due to a parking mishap.

“He had this big van parked in the valet and I’m like trying to get in. I’m honking.. and he comes out and says ‘I think I’m supposed to meet you today.’ And I’m like oh you are,” she told Fallon before letting out a big chuckle.

The road rage incident didn’t forge a wedge between the two celebs. In fact, London called Hill her “homeboy,” noting how they have built a great friendship off-camera.

In You People, directed by Kenya Barris, Lauren London stars as Amira, the girlfriend of Hill’s character, Ezra. The rom-com follows the couple as they work to bring their families together. Eddie Murphy and Nia Long star as London’s onscreen parents in the film, while actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny take on the role of Ezra’s parents. Beyond comedy, the film explores the challenges of interracial dating and the cultural expectations and differences that can occur.

Lauren London said she had a few “concerns” about the film before joining the cast

Earlier this week, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Barris claimed he had to “beg” London to be a part of the film. But on Wednesday, the California native said that wasn’t the case.

“He didn’t have to beg me,” London clarified to Fallon. “I wasn’t sure if this was aligned with where I was going workwise. I just wanted to make sure that there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that their soul was in there,” she continued. “There were some questions I had as far as Jonah’s character and my character and why they would naturally connect.”

Despite having “concerns” about the film, London is garnering a bunch of praise for her role in You People.

While speaking to ET, Barris likened London to Julia Roberts, noting how her performance would have viewers surprised. “She is going to get every role, I’m saying,” the Black-ish creator added.

You can stream You People on Netflix now. Have you seen it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

