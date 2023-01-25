Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ella Mai Announces ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Tour

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Get your coins ready because Ella Mai is coming to a city near you!

The 34-date tour was just announced and kicks off March 31st in Wallingford, Conn., and will make stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles and conclude June 1 in Toronto.

This tour comes in support of her latest album Heart On My Sleeve as she gears up to release the deluxe edition on February 2nd.

“The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world. I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a year old but remains very close to my heart. Likewise with the Heart On My Sleeve Tour. This is the first time I’m getting to perform some of these tracks live. It’s almost like reading your diary aloud in front of an audience, but there’s no better place for me to be vulnerable than in my music and on stage with my fans.”

This will be Ella’s third headlining tour since 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale starting Jan. 25.