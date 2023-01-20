Trending on the Timeline: Hurricane Chris Murder Trial Update

https://youtube.com/shorts/OKBH3CyL7Ak?feature=share

Dj Misses is here to give you everything that’s trending on the timeline. Back in 2020, rapper Hurricane Chris was arrested for second degree murder. Wednesday, he appeared in court with counsel. In exclusive information obtained by The Shade Room, they stated that his court date is officially going down by Monday, February 13, and he is currently out on bond. You might remember rapper, Hurricane Chris from his popular song, “A Bay Bay” and “Halle Berry” back in the early 2000’s.

