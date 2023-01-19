Trending on the Timeline: Cardi B Community Service

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dj Misses is here to keep you updated on what’s trending one the timeline. Cardi B is asking for an extension to do her community service after she failed to finish. Cardi B plead guilty to a strip assault case back in 2018 and was ordered community service for 15 days. Cardi agreed to a plea deal for 3rd degree assault and reckless endangerment. Cardi is obviously a busy woman but she needs to figure out how to get in those hours ASAP!