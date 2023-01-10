NAACP and BET Announce “54th NAACP Image Awards” to Air Live Saturday, February 25, 2023 ON BET

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

LOS ANGELES ( January 1, 2023) – Today, the NAACP and BET announced that the “54th NAACP Image Awards” will broadcast LIVE on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM (live ET/PT on delay) on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA. The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years. Nominees will be announced and online international voting opens on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Voting closes on Friday, February 10.

Leading up to the Image Awards, NAACP will be hosting a range of week-long activities in Los Angeles to further celebrate and honor outstanding people of color in film, television, music, and literature. Media credential application for these activities and the show will be released at a later date.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows for people of color, the “54th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. The “54th NAACP Image Awards” will also include three new submissions within the motion picture, television + streaming categories. New submission categories include:

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Make-up

Outstanding Costume Design

“Throughout the past year, we’ve witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

“BET is extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and magnify their endeavors to honor the incredible contributions made by the Black community,” said BET President and CEO Scott Mills. “We’re looking forward to celebrating Black excellence at next year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, honoring those who help tell our diverse stories in powerful ways.”

Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All valid entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others) NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners and others. As of November 18, nominee submissions are now closed.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Chloe x Halle, Regé-Jean Page, Michaela Coel, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Blair Underwood, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, the late Chadwick Boseman, and many more.

NAACP and BET Announce “54th NAACP Image Awards” to Air Live Saturday, February 25, 2023 ON BET was originally published on praiserichmond.com