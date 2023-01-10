Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Baton Rouge artist, Fredo Bang, isn’t just bangin’ on the track. It has been brought to our attention that he has fathered a newborn baby with a married lesbian couple, Annie & Sevyn. The internet went crazy when the news broke. Many people found themselves shocked by the news commenting, “Someone plz explain”, and “I’m still trying to understand”. The couple is famous for their YouTube videos where they post lifestyle and relationship content.

They have a total of 50.3k YouTube subscribers under the name ‘Being The Buffins’. While some were confused about how this happened, others praised Fredo Bang for scoring them both. Media personality Van Lathan commented, “Baton Rouge legend”. Others also praised Fredo for this move. There are still questions in the air as to if Fredo Bang was a donor or if the infant was conceived during sex. We know that it’s common for couples to pursue donors when they cannot have a child. However, a few context clues led some folks to believe that Fredo Bang was the couple’s third, in a threesome. Scroll through below for the screenshots!

Rapper Fredo Bang Allegedly Impregnated A Lesbian Couple Together was originally published on hot1009.com